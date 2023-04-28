Olmsted County recognized as one of the area’s Best Places to Work in 2023

(ABC 6 News) – Workforce Development, Inc. (WDI) has recognized Olmsted County as one of the best places to work in southeast Minnesota.

The county is among 15 organizations chosen from the region as a recipient of WDI’s 2023 Best Places to Work award and one of five organizations named as a recipient in the Large Employer category.

“Olmsted County is a welcoming environment that focuses on the wellbeing of its employees, and we are thrilled to receive this award,” said Olmsted County Human Resources Director Julian Currie. “Our employees help provide the foundation of a vibrant community by providing exceptional service and support to residents.”

The “Best Places to Work” awards program is a commissioned study by WDI. The purpose of the program is to recognize some of the best employers in the local area (Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, and Wabasha counties) and provide vital information to companies to help them attract and retain employees.

Olmsted County was analyzed based on a wide variety of employment practices and measures, like benefits offered, training expenditures, and pay increases.

To watch a video of ways Olmsted County values its employees, CLICK HERE.