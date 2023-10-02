Olmsted County deputies respond to three fires over weekend

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to two fire calls in Stewartville on homecoming weekend.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin, deputies responded to a couch on fire in the driveway of a home in the 700 block of 4th Avenue SE Friday night, as well as a garbage can near the Bear Creek Park restrooms on fire Saturday night.

Parkin warned that as property was set on fire, the incidents technically fit the definition of arson.

“Stuff is pretty dry and it doesn’t take much for a prank to get out of hand,” he added.

Olmsted County deputies also responded to an unrelated Oronoco barn fire Saturday morning, which resulted in the loss of the structure and some vehicles.

The OCSO said the call came in at about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 30, near Minnesota Avenue NE and Center Street.

According to Parkin, the state fire marshall is investigating the cause.