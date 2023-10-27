Olmsted County Commissioner to serve on state Cannabis Advisory Council

(ABC 6 News) – The Association of Minnesota Counties’ (AMC) Executive Committee selected Olmsted County Commissioner Laurel Podulke-Smith to serve as a representative for the state’s Cannabis Advisory Committee.

The Cannabis Advisory Council will function as an oversight body to the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management, responsible for the broader regulation of the emerging cannabis industry in Minnesota.

“This is a critical appointment for AMC, as we work to bring the county perspective to this statewide council,” stated AMC President Mary Jo McGuire.

Roles and tasks for the advisory committee include:

Reviewing national cannabis policy.

Examining the effectiveness of state cannabis policy.

Reviewing developments in the cannabis industry and hemp consumer industry.

Reviewing developments in the study of cannabis flower, cannabis products, artificially derived cannabinoids, lower-potency hemp edibles, and hemp-derived consumer products.

Taking public testimony.

Making recommendations to the Office of Cannabis Management.

According to the Olmstead County office, Podulke-Smith expects to dedicate several hours a week to her new position, when it begins.

As of Oct. 27, the advisory committee still has 24 open positions to fill.

Minnesota was the 23rd state to legalize cannabis use for people 21 and older in August.