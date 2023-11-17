Officials hold water quality forum

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – EPA raised concerns about elevated nitrate levels found in drinking water in the southeast Karst region.

That includes eight counties in Minnesota, (Olmsted, Dodge, Mower, Fillmore, Goodhue, Wabasha, Winona, and Houston).

A group called Responsible Ag in Karst Country (RAKC) invited everyone to their water quality forum at the Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center near Lanesboro.

They heard from five speakers where they shared their personal stories and to highlight the effects nitrate can have on humans.

Birth defects and cancer are some of the health issues brought up.

Many expressed their concerns with the contaminated water.

“It’s a real issue and we live right by the river, we love the river, we drink the water in our private well,” Nancy North said.

Nitrate levels not only can affect humans, but it can also affect the water that goes into streams.

The forum was about discussion and asking questions what can be done to better the water quality.

Organizers were happy with the turnout and interest from the community.

“Understand about what’s going on so we can try to make some changes so people have healthier water to drink,” RAKC committee member Bonnie Haugen said.