OCSO seeks information on truck in catalytic converter theft

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office warned residents that another rash of catalytic converter thefts may be on the way.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin, deputies responded to a business in the 3400 block of Marion Road SE Monday, where the owner had found a delivery truck missing its catalytic converter.

According to weekend surveillance video, a suspect in a red Dodge truck arrived at the business around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18, after which the surveillance video picked up the sound of a saw.

The OCSO shared photos of the truck, which was missing its rear drivers-side window.

If anyone can identify the owner of the truck they are encouraged to contact sheriff’s office at 507-328-6800.