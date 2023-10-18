OAKS Scholarship Recipient: Makinlee Forsell

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Everyday brings the opportunity to learn something new. That’s something Makinlee Forsell takes to heart.

“I really like the campus here. It’s a nice and positive environment, everyone’s really friendly.”

She’s completing her generals at Rochester Community and Technical College. Makinlee wants to join the radiology program at Mayo Clinic.

But Makinlee knows that no matter where she lands, she will be successful.

“I grew up in a small town of 4,000 people, so coming to Rochester was a big change.”

Her studies keep her focused and motivate her to do her best. She never settles, strives for success and takes on any challenge.

It took a long time for Makinlee to get to where she is today. She had to overcome many obstacles when she was younger.

“I was sexually assaulted when I was younger and my mom helped me get through that. Also when I was in 5th grade, I had a pseudotumor, we had to go to all of these MRI appointments.”

Overcoming all of this made her into who she is today, a young woman focused on chasing her dreams.

“I still keep this motto: you can let this be the thing that stops you and defines you, or this can be an obstacle on your way to your journey.”