(ABC 6 News) – There will soon be another chance to see the northern lights in Minnesota.

On Thursday a solar storm is expected to give sky-gazers in 17 states the chance to see the Aurora Borealis.

That includes Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Typically, the northern lights are seen farther north in places like Alaska and Canada, but a solar cycle, expected to peak in 2024, is making the lights visible in places further south.