North Iowa organization collecting menstrual products for students, asking for donations

(ABC 6 News) – The North Iowa Mutual Aid organization is collecting menstrual products for local students who cannot afford them beginning this week.

The organization says that period products are school supplies and they are asking for donations from the community.

According to its Facebook page, nearly one in four students have struggled to afford period products. It also says that 16% of students have had to choose to buy period products over food.

The ‘Pad the Bus’ campaign is collecting donations of pads, tampons, pantiliners, menstrual cups, period underwear and feminine wipes. These donations can be dropped off at the Community Health Center in Mason City, Iowa through August 9th.

A monetary donation can also be made online.