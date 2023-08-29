No injuries following early morning garage fire in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – According to a press release from Albert Lea Fire Rescue, crews responded to a fire at 1:10 a.m. pm Tuesday at a home in the 700 block of Garfield Ave.

When crews arrived on scene, fire was found coming from the two-stall detached garage.

Fire crews quickly put out the fire.

According to the press release, the fire was caused by a home-made oil lamp that tipped over when the owner left the garage.

The garage and contents have been deemed a total loss, estimated to be $22,000.

The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the fire.

No injuries have been reported.