Nighttime I-90 closures near Eyota for Luke Bryan concert

From 9 p.m. to midnight on Sept. 23, motorists on Interstate 90 will encounter off-ramp closures at Highway 42 (Exit 224) to accommodate traffic from the Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert in Eyota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The eastbound and westbound I-90 off-ramps will be closed for the three-hour period, but on-ramps to I-90 at Highway 42 will remain open.

Motorists near Eyota should expect traffic congestion on Highway 14, Highway 42 and I-90, the DOT adds.