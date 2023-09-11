Newly released MN BCA 2022 report shows crime is decreasing, apart from vehicle theft

(ABC 6 News) – A newly released 2022 uniform crime report from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension shows that most types of crimes, including those that are violent, have declined in 2022.

That is not the case for all crime however.

The Minn. BCA states that assault, robbery, rape, and murder all decreased in the state in 2022 by more than 8% when compared with 2021.

One area where law enforcement is reporting an increase though, is vehicle thefts.

In 2021, there were almost 15,000 reported vehicle thefts.

Then in 2022, that number rose to almost 17,000 vehicle thefts which is a 12.9% increase.

In light of the increase in car thefts, Attorney General Keith Ellison is launching a civil investigation into certain car manufacturers like Kia and Hyundai over their lack of industry-standard, anti-theft technology.