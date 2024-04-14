New RCTC scholarship to honor fallen Burnsville first responder

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Community and Technical College, known as RCTC, is establishing a new scholarship to honor one of the first responders killed in a Burnsville shooting back in February.

The scholarship honors Adam Finseth, who grew up in Rochester and attended RCTC before deciding to pursue military service.

It’s called the Adam Finseth Memorial Scholarship, and is aimed at returning or graduating/transferring students majoring in the Emergency Medicine Paramedic or Emergency Medicine Technology programs.

Adam Finseth joined the Burnsville Fire Department in 2019.

If you’d like to designate a gift to the Adam Finseth Memorial Scholarship, you can do so here.