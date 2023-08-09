New ‘community-focused indie’ bookshop opening in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – A new bookshop is coming to downtown Mason City in early Nov. according to an announcement on social media.

Three Bells Books, a small, community-focused indie bookshop, will feature thousands of books, accessories, and a sitting area. There will also be a rotating drink list as well as a calendar of events full of book club meetings and author visits, according to social media. Kids are also welcome inside the store and will have their own children’s book room.

Construction is currently underway on a 1,200 square foot retail space off of 14th St. Commercial Alley. It will be located between The Hungry Mind and Simply Nourished on the former movie theater parking lot off of Southbridge mall.

The bookshop is owned by Molly Angstman and Jake Rajewsky of Fat Hill Brewing. They are looking for three to six part-time employees to help work the new store.

On social media, Angstman says that Mason City has not had its own book store for years and it is finally time to bring one back.

“The pandemic was actually a huge boost to the book publishing industry nationally,” Angstman says. “People staying closer to home started reading again and have kept up the habit.”

According to a Facebook Post, Angstman is hoping that the “sense of community and fun, as well as an emphasis on personal recommendations and we-know-your-name style customer service” will help the local store compete with bigger ones.

For more information, you’re invited to contact Angstman at hello@threebellsbooks.com.