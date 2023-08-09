New ‘Alive After Five’ event debuting in Rochester next Thursday evening

(ABC 6 News) – A new free event, ‘Alive After Five’ is coming to Rochester on the Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza for a few Thursday nights in August.

‘Alive After Five’ is being put on in collaboration with Experience Rochester, Rochester Art Center, Rochester Civic Theatre and Rochester Downtown Alliance.

The late-night event will run from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Aug. 17, 24, and 31.

There will be live entertainment, food and beverage, and activities for all ages.

“Alive After Five is a wonderful example of collaboration with great partners and aligns with the Downtown Rochester Task Force recommendations to bring more activities to downtown in a variety of ways for the community,” says Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center. “We’re not quite ready to say goodbye to summer just yet and look forward to hosting Alive After Five at Mayo Civic Center over the next few weeks and more events in the future.”

Local band, PopROCKS, will be kicking off the event Aug. 17 starting at 5, with three lead vocalists playing “hit dance party jams”.

‘Alive After Five’ will also showcase roving performers from Insphyre Performance each evening and activities that include yard games, photo booths, sidewalk chalk, free tours of the Rochester Art Center, ticket giveaways and more.

The food items at the event will consist of “unique summer-on-a-stick” variations, grilled specialities, and sweet delights along with cocktails and mocktails.

For more information about ‘Alive After Five’, click here.