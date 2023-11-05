National Service Park launched in Plainview, first in nation

On Saturday, the city of Plainview had a launch event for its National Service Park at the Plainview-Elgin-Milville High School.

In 2017, Congress established the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service. The agency’s mission is to encourage leaders of the military, AmeriCorps, and Peace Corps to come together to elevate all forms of national service.

Plainview is about to become home to the first park in the nation dedicated to elevating all forms of national service.

Saturday morning, the doors opened at 9 a.m. with national representatives from the U.S. Military, the National Guard, the Peace Corps, and AmeriCorps coming together to host a day-long National Service Park launch Event.

The event hosted speakers including Army Four-Star General Joseph Votel, Colonel Eduardo Suarez, Director of Comm. for the Minnesota National Guard, Carol Spahn the Director of the Peace Corps, and Ken Goodson, AmeriCorps National Director Civilian Community Corps.

“We really need to get young people there to help educate them about the role they can play in our common goal of serving the nation. We want to help them understand that national service is the crux of our country,” said Ken Fliés, President of the Peace Corps Legacy Association, a prime promoter of the park.

During the event, community members could see what the park could look like, listen to speakers, and visit booths for each of the national service organizations.