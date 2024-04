A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Former and current National Guard service members gathered for a reunion in Albert Lea Saturday to reminisce and share stories of their service.

ABC 6 News Reporter Alexander Schmidt spoke with Wes Halverson, a former National Guardsman, about the day’s festivities.