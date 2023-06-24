My Happy Place: Giving Cancer Patient Bedroom of his Dreams

(ABC 6 News) – A bedroom can be safe haven for those going through some of the biggest trials life has to offer.

My Happy Place is a non-profit group that provides makeovers for adults and children with terminal illnesses and chronic diseases. They currently have chapters in Mason City and Mankato but are hoping to soon have more chapters across southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa.

This weekend, the organization is planning a room remodel for a 6-year-old Ellendale boy, Rourke Walcholz. Rourke has leukemia and is going through his third round of chemotherapy.

Robin Wolfram sits down with Lisa Tan, the Executive Director of My Happy Place, to learn more about the non-profit and how they’re getting ready to give Rourke the bedroom of his dreams.