MSP: DWI arrests increase this year over Memorial Day weekend

(ABC 6 News) – The long weekend is over and now we’re learning about what took place on roads statewide for Memorial Day weekend.

Sergeant Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol says over the weekend this year there was 435 driving while intoxicated arrests statewide.

At this time last year, that number sat at 389. That’s an increase of 46.

Sergeant Christianson says things need to change as we’re now in the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.

“Through the summer months make sure you’re driving a speed that’s safe for the conditions. Do not drive excessive speeds, and always wear your seatbelt. Never drive impaired and eliminate the distractions While you’re driving and have a good summer,” Sergeant Christianson said.

He says to make sure to do your part on the road.

Watch your surroundings and pay attention to what’s around you.

Heat Patrols will also be taking place over the next few months.

During the next few months when you’re on the road you’ll see extra enforcement throughout the state.

Troopers will make it their main focus to crack down on aggressive speeds and driving.