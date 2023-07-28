Movies at the Chateau with Pop’s Art Theater

(ABC 6 NEWS) – With the heat ramping up Thursday, you’re going to want to stay safe.

Many people are going to Thursdays Downtown and if you’re looking for a place to cool off, you can at the Historic Chateau Theatre.

Nathaniel Nelson, the owner of Pops Arts Theater in Rochester, paired with Threshold Arts so they can show movies.

On Thursday, “Disorder in the Court” and “Double Indemnity” are playing.

Both movies are from the 1930s and ’40s, close to the time when the Chateau originally opened as a Vaudeville house 90 years ago.

“It’s a good way to kind of experience the space notably in a much smaller capacity than it used to be. But experience the space as it was initially. It was a Barnes and Noble for years, it was a museum for a little bit. It’s gone through a lot of phases so bringing it back to that same thing, you get to experience it in a smaller way but you get to experience it , and I think that’s important when it comes to movies,” Nelson said.

If you can’t make it to see a movie Thursday, don’t worry. There are more showtimes on August 3rd and August 10th.

The event is free, you can walk in when you’re at Thursdays. A perfect break from all the heat!