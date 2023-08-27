MnDOT investigating stretch of I-35 after multiple crashes within last week

(ABC 6 News) – A stretch along Interstate 35 is now being investigated by the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation after two serious car crashes happened in a construction zone within one week of each other.

Both crashes occurred in the same area, the first taking place last Sunday when five people were injured in a six-car pileup. Two of them are still in the hospital with life-threatening conditions.

RELATED: 6-vehicle crash on I-35 forces freeway to shut down; unknown injuries

On Friday, a deadly crash involving three different vehicles killed two people.

RELATED: Names of victims in fatal I-35 crash released

Officials with MnDOT say they are waiting for full reports from the State Patrol on what happened during those crashes to see if there is anything they can do to improve driving conditions.

They say warnings are posted ten miles prior to the merge where these crashes happened, with additional signs each mile before the project site.