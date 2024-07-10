Mitchell County Conservation Board tables carbon pipeline proposal

The Mitchell County Conservation Board tabled a proposal that would have allowed a carbon pipeline company access to a protected wildlife area.

(ABC 6 News) — The Mitchell County Conservation Board in Iowa tabled a proposal on Tuesday.

This proposal would have allowed carbon pipeline company, Summit Carbon Solutions, survey access to a protected wildlife area.

The company was requesting survey access to 200 acres of wildlife and prairie area in northwest Mitchell County, but some who spoke up at the meeting had concerns that the environmental impact would be too great.

The proposal has been tabled until the Conservation Board’s August 13th meeting, which will take place at 7 PM in the Milton Owen Nature Center in Osage.