Mitchell Co. Regional Health Center recognized with two awards

(ABC 6 News) – The Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MCRHC) is being recognized with two different awards for its performance among rural hospitals.

According to a press release, MCRHC is being recognized with two 2023 Performance Leadership Awards for excellence in the categories of Quality and Patient Perspective compiled by Chartis Center for Regional Health.

The Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (for example, 75th percentile or higher) among rural hospitals in multiple areas.

“Our team is committed to providing excellent healthcare,” said Shelly Russell, Mitchell County Regional Health Center CEO. “It’s very gratifying to be recognized,” she said.

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX. According to the press release, INDEX is the industry’s “most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.” It also states that INDEX data is relied upon by rural medical facilities, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health around the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas that impact hospital operations and finances.

“Wherever we go in rural America, we witness first-hand the commitment, determination, and compassion with which rural hospitals serve their communities. Rural healthcare truly is mission-driven,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

The press release states that Mitchell County Regional Health Center operates a critical access hospital and three clinics in Northern Iowa. Its headquarters and primary clinic are in Osage, Iowa. Two additional MCRHC clinics are in St. Ansgar and Riceville, Iowa. MCRHC is the largest employer in Mitchell County.