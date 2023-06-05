Missing Zumbrota teen believed to be in Rochester area

(ABC 6 News) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Zumbrota Police says in a Facebook post that Kyel White of Zumbrota left home on foot and has not been home since June 1 around 5:30 p.m.

White is about 6 feet tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be in the Rochester area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Goodhue County Dispatch Center at 651-385-3155 and ask to speak to a Zumbrota Police Officer.