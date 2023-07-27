Miracle of Birth Center pulls out extra stops to keep animals safe in extreme heat

(ABC 6 News) – Hundreds of people and animals walk through the Olmsted County Fair every year. And some of the guests, are even born there.

We are talking about the Miracle of Birth Center. All the animals have come in from local farms to give birth at the center. So far, calves, piglets, baby goats, and chickens have been born. Just like us, they need some extra care in the heat.

“Pigs don’t sweat so to help cool them down, we have fans but we are also squirting them with water,” said Tracy Nelson, a Barn Manager at the Miracle of Birth Center.

“On the flip side of it, these brand-new babies need a heat lamp. So it’s 90 some degrees out and we have to have a heat lamp for our little babies because that’s what they need. So just knowing farmers are taking really good care of their animals.”

The barn is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday night.