Minnesota Twins reflect and look ahead to Game 4 of the ALDS Series

(ABC 6 News) – Ahead of the Minnesota Twins playing the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALDS Series, ABC 6 News Good Morning Reporter Sydney Zatz was at Target Field to learn what’s in store for game attendees.

Tonight, fans at Target Field will receive a “We Believe” 2023 Homer Hanky.

Mark Holton, Twin Cities trumpeter will perform the national anthem prior to the first pitch of the night.

1987 World Series champions Gary Gaetti and Dan Gladden will reunite for Game 4’s ceremonial first pitch.

At Gate 34, Mexican-born and Minneapolis-based DJ Cristian Baca will perform during game four.

As the Twins prep for the game, Zatz also spoke with Matt Hodson, Director of Communications for the Minnesota Twins about the previous postseason games; they discussed highlights, fan reactions, and everything in between.