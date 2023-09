(ABC 6 News) – The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Meadow Valley Motocross Track in Wabasha County on Sunday. Austin Kristiansen, 23, had crashed his dirt bike and suffered fatal injuries at around 1:10 P.M.

Lake City first responders also assisted on the scene.

Meadow Valley Motocross Track is located northeast of West Albany.