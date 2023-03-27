Eric Clapton to play in St. Paul this fall

(ABC 6 News) – Guitar legend, Eric Clapton, will play at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul this fall it was announced on Monday.

The 77-year-old Clapton will play a limited series of concert dates across North America in September.

Clapton along with special guest, Jimmie Vaughan, are scheduled to play on September 14 at 7:30 p.m. It’ll be Clapton’s first Twin Cities concert in 14 years.

Tickets become available on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster, HERE.

Eric Clapton’s band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals.

Clapton ranked second in Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. He has won numerous awards including 18 GRAMMY’S, and has sold more than 280 million records worldwide.

Clapton is the only three-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, once as a solo artist, and separately as a member of the Yardbirds and of Cream.