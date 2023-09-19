Minnesota marks half year of steady labor force growth

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota gained 4,400 jobs from July to August, growing for a sixth month in a row, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

Minnesota employment grew 0.1% over the month, with 3,225 people entering the work force in August, according to DEED.

Minnesota’s unemployment rate sat at 3.1% in August; the national unemployment rate was 3.8%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“More people are joining the labor force, and our continued labor force growth is great news for Minnesota employers, many of whom continue to look for the workers they need in our tight labor market,” said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek.

The DEED credits a small percentage of people not in the labor force to Minnesota’s tight labor market, leaving fewer people to fill job openings. With a labor force participation of 68.5%, Minnesota rates about six points above the national participation of 62.8%.