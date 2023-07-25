Minnesota, Iowa join other states for Speed Awareness Day campaign Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota and Iowa will join law enforcement officers in nine other states for a Speed Awareness campaign on Wednesday.

Law enforcement in the participating states will be on heightened alert for speeding vehicles and motorcycles throughout the day. The other states include Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the state’s 2023 daily traffic fatality count is over 20% higher than the 5-year average.

Iowa DPS said there has been a 25% increase in speeding-related fatalities from 2020 to 2021. In 2021, speeding-related crashes killed 84 people, accounting for almost one-quarter of all crash fatalities.

“We are asking drivers to please slow down,” said GTSB Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes. “Our goal is to save lives, and we’re putting all drivers on alert — the posted speed limit is the law. No excuses. On July 26 drivers will notice extra law enforcement on Iowa’s roads. If drivers choose to exceed the posted limit, they can expect a citation.”

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) said from January 1 through June 25 this year, there has been 47 speed-related fatalities, which is lower than 53 in 2022 and 80 in 2021 across the same time span. In 2022, preliminary numbers show 129 motorists died in speed-related crashes.

Nationally in 2021, an average of 33 people per day were killed in a speed-related traffic crash.