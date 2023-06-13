Minnesota cat named ‘Prison Mike’ wins national wackiest pet name contest

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota cat named after a sitcom character in the television show, “The Office,” captured the crown of wackiest pet name in a national contest conducted by Nationwide Insurance.

Prison Mike, from Minnesota won the top honor in the cats category beating out other names like Green Bean Catserole from South Carolina, Sir Catrick Stewart from Missouri, and Spicy Beef Purrito from New York.

Doc Pawlliday, from Oklahoma was the winner in the dogs category beating out other names like The Dude LeBowWowSki from California, Captain Good Boy from Colorado, and Barkimedes from Georgia.

Piggy Smalls, from Florida was the winner in the exotic pets category beating out other names like Birdie Sanders from New Jersey, Will Ferret from Virginia, and Rabbit Downey Jr. from North Carolina.

To commemorate their honors, the families of the winning pets will each receive a professional at-home photo shoot with their pet and a $100 gift card.

Nationwide hosted a public vote earlier this month to decide the most creative names among the pet insurance leader’s recently enrolled pets.