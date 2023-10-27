Minneapolis man convicted in 2020 attempted arson of Target headquarters

(ABC 6 News) – Following a three-day-trial, a federal jury has convicted Leroy Williams, 36, on one count of arson.

During downtown Minneapolis riots in August of 2020, Williams was seen on surveillance video joining riot crowds outside of the Target store on Nicollet Mall, looting a nearby gas station, and then the Target Corporation headquarters building.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Williams was attempting to light cardboard on fire inside the headquarters building before he was interrupted and got in a fight with another man. He then left the building.