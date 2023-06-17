Med City Businesses continue to join Chamber of Commerce

(ABC 6 News) – There’s a growing number of businesses that are deciding to get more involved in the community by joining the Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

Over a dozen Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors gathered at four businesses Friday at the River Center Shopping Mall holding a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate their latest partners. The Mess Hall, the Spooky Spine, Re-Fasion, and Glynner’s Pub all joined at the same time.

This year dozens of businesses in the Med City have joined the chamber, which ambassadors say is a growing trend as businesses rebound from the pandemic.

“After the pandemic, some really held back,” Ron Hanson, Rochester Chamber of Commerce Ambassador said. “But they’ve realized the importance of the chamber, giving back to the community and getting out into the community, and really just promoting their business.”

Over the last two years, 185 businesses have joined the Rochester Chamber of Commerce. So far this year, nearly 50 businesses have joined.