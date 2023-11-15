Mayo doctor sues Clinic, claims retaliation against interviews; alleged whistleblowing

(ABC 6 News) – A Mayo Clinic doctor filed a civil suit against his employer Monday, claiming the institution retaliated against him for comments made in several interviews, as well as whistleblowing.

Dr. Michael J. Joyner filed a 73-page complaint against the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Mayo President and CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, and Dr. Carlos Mantilla, the chair of the Mayo Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine in which Joyner works.

According to the complaint, Joyner claims Mayo Clinic violated its own “Freedom of Expression and Academic Freedom Policy” when he allegedly received “a one-week unpaid suspension, denial of any salary increase at his next annual review, and the threat of termination for failure to comply with the Mayo Public Affairs (“PA”) Department’s preclearance and oversight of any media interviews.”

According to court documents, Joyner made several potentially inflammatory statements during a previously approved interview with the New York Times on transgender athletes, then an interview with CNN on issues getting plasma treatments for COVID-19 approved by the National Institutes of Health.

ABC 6 News previously reported on Rochester activists’ response to Joyner’s interview concerning transgender athletes.

Local Rochester MN Pride board member Jennifer Winter called Joyner’s statements “at best, insensitive (and) at worst, transphobic.”

At the time, Mayo Clinic declined an interview, providing a statement that said “While our staff have expertise in a broad range of areas that may contribute to the discussion, Mayo Clinic does not have a position on LGBTQIA+ athletic competition policies.”

Joyner’s complaint references the coverage, claiming Joyner was interested in speaking to ABC 6 News outside of his role as a Mayo Clinic doctor, but that Mayo Clinic public relations declined the interview on his behalf.

According to the criminal complaint, “In response, Joyner contacted Gazelka stating, ‘It seems to me that the Academic Freedom Policy applies and gives me pretty broad latitude to speak about controversial topics as long as it is clear that I am not acting as an institutional spokesperson or talking about a specific

patient. If you could ask Sharon to re-contact the ABC people I will make sure they understand I am not talking about Mayo or acting as an institutional spokesperson and we can take it from

there.’

“Gazelka still refused to allow Joyner to participate in the interview, writing, ‘The Academic Freedom Policy is not absolute and permits Mayo to place limitations on speech, whether you identify yourself as speaking on behalf of Mayo or not…We will not recontact the ABC people.'”

Further claims of retaliation, whistleblowing

Joyner’s complaint argues that as Mayo Clinic benefits financially from its status as an educational institution, violation of academic freedom policies is a legal offense. Joyner also alleges that Mayo Clinic files for grants with the National Institutes for Health as a Not-For-Profit organization, rather than an educational institution.

The civil complaint also alleges that Mayo Clinic president Farrugia attempted to retaliate against Joyner for “whistle-blowing” when a colleague allegedly attempted to misuse protected patient information.

The alleged whistle-blowing incident is not detailed in the criminal complaint.

ABC 6 News has reached out to Mayo Clinic for comment.