Mayo Clinic opens new blood donor center in NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program opened its newest blood donor center in northwest Rochester on Wednesday.

The new center is located in the 41st St. professional building.

First responders from the area were invited to be some of the first to donate at the new center as the 2023 Battle of the Badges blood donation challenge is underway.

“First responders dedicate their careers to serving the public and helping to save the lives of others in need,” says Dr. Justin Juskewitch. “Every summer, our local first responders help to build awareness of the importance of blood donation throughout their communities in the annual Battle of the Badges competition.”

This year for the Battle of the Badges, first responders and community members alike will have a choice of donating blood at the Hilton Building in downtown Rochester or the new Northwest Blood Donor Center.

The Northwest Blood Donor Center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., making it easier for those who do not work downtown to donate blood.

“The gift of blood is such a basic present to others in our communities when they are in the greatest need. Be a gift giver,” says Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

To schedule a blood donation appointment at the Northwest Blood Donor Center or at the Hilton Building Blood Donor Center, call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center at 507-284-4475.

For more information about the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, CLICK HERE.