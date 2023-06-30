Mayo Clinic hosts Career Immersion Program for high school students

(ABC 6 News) – 32 Minnesota high school students participated in a five-day residency this week at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

This is part of the Career Immersion Program, which offers rising juniors and seniors the chance to learn from experts in the health science field.

“Most students know about a doctor or a nurse, and that’s all they may know,” said Senior Admissions Recruiter Jolene Young. This is why she says it is important to expose students to a variety of other paths, “because the future of healthcare is going to be these allied health careers.”

This is the 7th year of the program, and the Mayo Clinic has seen more than 200 Minnesota students come through to learn and explore careers in the medical field.

Rising junior at South Saint Paul High School, Amal Fickak, says she would recommend the program to fellow students interested in a future medical career. “If you feel a little undecided, a little confused on what to do with your piqued interest in anything medical or biology, I’d recommend this program.”

The program isn’t all about career immersion. Participants also take part in local activities such as creating art at the Art Heads Emporium and playing pickleball and simulated sports at Chip Shots.