“Matilda The Musical” opens season 72 at Rochester Civic Theatre

(ABC 6 News) – Thursday night marks the beginning of a new year for the Rochester Civic Theatre as “Matilda The Musical” opens season 72.

The Tony Award-winning musical, based on the 1996 film, tells the story of a young girl with telekinesis and a love of reading. Through the show, she overcomes obstacles caused by bullying from her family and school.

“Matilda The Musical” will be the first show of season 72. With a number of plays and musicals to come this season:

Matilda The Musical September 14 through October 1

Blithe Spirit October 26 through November 5

A Christmas Carol December 7 through December 23

Hedwig and the Angry Inch February 8 through February 25

Peter and the Star Catcher April 4 through April 14

Legally Blonde May 17 through June 2



The Rochester Civic Theatre (RCT) is partnering with local restaurants for its “Dinner and a Show” promo. Restaurants included are The Tap House, Chester’s Kitchen and Bar, Terza Ristorante, and Victoria’s Ristorante and Wine Bar. 50 percent of the proceeds from these restaurants will go back to RCT.

Tickets for all shows, including “Matilda The Musical” are still available. You can purchase them here.