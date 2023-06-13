Mason City woman still missing after 40 years

(ABC 6 News) – This month marked the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Grace Esquivel.

On June 10, 1983, 25-year-old Grace Esquivel, was reported missing after her grandparents went to her house to drop of her 6-year-old daughter and found the home empty. Inside police noticed her wallet and driver’s license were left behind.

Anyone with information on Grace’s case can reach out to the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636 or the Iowa Missing Person Information Clearinghouse at 515-725-6036 or email: mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us.