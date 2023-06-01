Mason City woman raises $5,000 for Toys for Tots by selling LEGO

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City woman is taking it day-by-day to give back to her community, or should we say brick-by-brick!

Jacie West is doing amazing things.

She loves to give back to the community that she loves, and for her this is personal.

“I’ve been around LEGO my whole life. When I was a little kid I had my basement full of LEGO friends,” Jacie West said. “My dad he works on cars, and I like working on cars too, I even build the little toy cars.”

It’s at Charlie’s Auto Repair where you see bricks galore.

It’s a LEGO fan’s dream!

The sets were all donated to Jacie and she sells them on Facebook marketplace.

The money she earns she doesn’t keep, she gives it right back to Toys for Tots in Mason City.

So far she’s raised $5,000.

Her goal is to get to $6,000.

“I’ve purchased some of these LEGO myself. I’ve purchased at least 6 sets and I’ve built them all in two weeks,” Jacie West said.

Giving back to the Mason City community is important for Jacie.

Her father is a member of the Marine Corps.

He served in operation desert storm.

Charlie West is proud of his daughter, he says she understands what it takes to serve others.

“Leave no man behind. My daughter has grasped that in her heart she wants to help people,” Charlie West said. “Today she still puts LEGO together, they’re all over the shop.”

“I give them an A++, the whole family is fantastic,” Ernie Martinez, the Mason City Toys for Tots Coordinator said.

Ernie is grateful that one family in the River City can have such an impact.

“It’s a godsend that she can do that. It takes a community to make it work,” Martinez said.

All it takes is the drive to make something happen.

“Giving more is more special to me. I’d say to other people, see your hard work going to something else that’s probably not in much of a need as you are, so just keep giving,” Martinez said.

Toys for Tots Mason City raised $70,000 last year.

They distributed more than 18,000 toys to more than 7,000 kids.

Any bit of money helps.