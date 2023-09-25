Mason City woman injured after train strikes vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City woman was injured after a train struck her vehicle on Sunday evening in Floyd County.

The Iowa State Patrol (ISP) said the incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 6th St. and Chickasaw St. in Rudd.

Yesenia Claypool, 36, was traveling northbound on 6th St. near the railroad crossing in Rudd, when she drove around the railroad arms which were deployed and in the horizontal position, according to the ISP.

The vehicle was then struck on the driver’s side by a Canadian Pacific train.

Claypool was transported to MercyOne in Mason City due to her injuries which the severity of are unknown.

The ISP said Claypool was wearing a seatbelt.

The ISP was assisted at the scene by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and AMR of Charles City.