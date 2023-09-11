Marigold Days comes to a close this weekend

(ABC 6 News) – An event that was originally a flower show but has now grown into a huge festival is coming to a close this weekend in Mantorville.

The fun-filled Marigold Days had its 58th celebration.

With a flower show, car show, live music, dances, and fireworks, attendees say it was the best weekend yet.

Marigold Days organizers say with only 15 people on the committee, getting ten thousand people to the small town of Mantorville is amazing in itself.

“I think us as this little teeny, tiny community, how we work together and how we can accomplish this celebration, that’s the big thing,” said Nancy Tobiason, the celebration’s parade organizer.

Marigold Days is hosted every year by the city of Mantorville and the Mantorville Restoration Association.