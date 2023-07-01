Man takes Iowa law enforcement on a high-speed chase

(ABC 6 News) – Police are searching for the man that took law enforcement on a high-speed chase across northern Iowa.

27-year-old Alec Harpestad, of Wells Minnesota, is the man in question. Law enforcement reported the pursuit reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and went through Cerro Gordo, Worth, and Winnebago County.

Harpestad was originally under investigation for theft from Mills Fleet Farm.

Several attempts were made to disable the vehicle but all were unsuccessful.

The pursuit was discontinued near the Minnesota border.

There is a warrant for his arrest. If you have any information about Harpestad’s whereabouts, please call crime stoppers at 1-800-383-0088.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available to us.