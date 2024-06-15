Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – One person sustained life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash in Goodhue County Saturday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 6:28 a.m. in Kenyon township.

44-year-old Philip Tiffany from Faribault was traveling eastbound on Highway 60 when he drifted off the roadway and went into the south ditch. The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected.

The crash report states Tiffany was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Kenyon Fire Department, Kenyon First Responders, Rice County Sheriff’s Office, North Memorial Ambulance and Mayo One Air Care all assisted MSP at the scene.