Loved ones remember Owatonna teen who died after car crash near Apache mall

(ABC 6 News) – An 18-year-old girl passed away Sunday due to serious injuries sustained from a three vehicle crash near Apache Mall in Rochester.

Olivia Flores was one of seven people injured in the crash, including a Minnesota State Trooper.

Flores was just a few short weeks away from earning her diploma at Owatonna High School. At a time when her family should be planning her graduation party, instead they’re preparing for her funeral.

In her short life, Flores touched so many in her community. Sunday night, dozens of her peers went to the Owatonna Steele County Young Life Center, to pray and support each other during this tough time.

“She just a great kid who loves big. She’s a kid that people are drawn to, not drawn away from,” said Lindsay Thompson, Area Director with Young Life.

Out of all the activities and friend groups she was a part of, the thing Flores loved most was cheering.

“She was always there for me, and she was a person I could rely on for anything,” said Mariah Cuellar, Flores’ friend and co-captain on the Owatonna cheer quad. The two had been cheering together since the third grade.

Jenna Compton had been Flores’ cheer coach since third grade, watching her grow over the years into a lively young woman.

“She was quite a character, just had so much energy, so much excitement, so much passion,” said Compton.

Compton will most remember Flores for her smile and great hugs.

“She would always come give me a hug at practice and I don’t know how much she knew that meant to me,” said Compton.

Flores’ brother, Christian, is a sophomore at Owatonna High School, and plays on the football and baseball teams. His family says he’ll miss his sister cheering for him most of all.

Meanwhile, Flores’ friends hope she’ll be remembered as the bright and joyful person she was.

“She was always there and always made me laugh and smile,” said Cuellar.

Flores’ family want to thank the community for all the support they’ve received, and let them know they hear every message and kind word sent their way.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family pay for Flores’ medical bills. You can donate to that here.

In the words of Flores’ father, Carlos, fly high sweet Olivia.