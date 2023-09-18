United Way of Mower County annual fundraising campaign begins

(ABC 6 News) – The United Way of Mower County announced it has launched its annual fundraising campaign.

This year, the United Way of Mower County said the goal will be to raise $1,275,500.

The theme is “Raise Your Hand” which it says embodies the unwavering belief in the difference each of us can make. The nonprofit organization said the theme also signifies its commitment to ensuring that every person in Mower County has the opportunity to thrive, no matter their circumstance.

United Way of Mower County stretches donations to more than 20 local nonprofits.

To learn more about the “Raise Your Hand” campaign, CLICK HERE.