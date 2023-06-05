Transdev and RPT transit workers reach tentative agreement

(ABC 6 News) – Monday afternoon, Transdev U.S. informed the City of Rochester that they have reached a tentative agreement with Amalgamated Transit Workers Union (ATU) Local 1005 representing RPT transit workers, avoiding a potential strike.



With a tentative agreement in place, Rochester Public Transit will continue with regular scheduled transit operations and no disruption to service is expected.



Further details about the terms of the agreement, reached during a Monday mediation session, are not available.

RPT union members are expected vote to ratify the contract as early as Sunday, June 11.