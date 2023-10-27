The Fab Four return at the Mayo Civic Center Friday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Do you ever wish you could travel back in time and go to a Beatles concert in the 60s? Friday night is your chance when The Beatles tribute band The Fab Four plays the Mayo Civic Center.

The Emmy Award winning group will play The Beatles’ sixth studio album, 1965’s ‘Rubber Soul’ in its entirety. In addition, they will play some of the band’s biggest hits.

“Just by listening to that music, you feel that time,” said Erik Fidel who plays Ringo Starr.

“You feel what the world is going through and what they’re trying to say with their music.”

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. More information and the link to buy tickets can be found, here.