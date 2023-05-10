Tacos & Tubas for Cinco de Mayo

(ABC 6 News) – The weather was not perfect for any outdoor Cinco de Mayo celebrations yesterday, but that didn’t stop one music group from performing.

Rochester area tuba, baritone, and euphonium players jammed out to some traditional Mexican music for their Tubas and Tacos tour.

The weather forced them to cancel a number of their outdoor stops on Cinco de Mayo.

Fortunately, they had one show indoors at the little thistle brewery, so they could serenade people celebrating.