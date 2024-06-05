Rochester Fire Dept. gets hands-on training at Ozmun building

Some hands-on experience never hurt and on Wednesday, the Rochester Fire Department got their turn to do some at the Ozmun building.

(ABC 6 News) – Some hands-on experience never hurt and on Wednesday, the Rochester Fire Department got their turn to do some at the Ozmun building.

Partnering with Mayo Clinic, the drill included live fire training, large area searches, and hose advancement. The training is done in areas where there are several obstacles to get around. It allows firefighters a chance to train in real-world situations they normally wouldn’t be able to.

“It’s very rare for us to get opportunities like this. So any time that we can get some training in here, in a facility that we are not familiar with, goes a long way if we get into a real-world situation. Just perfecting our skills and we always like to train for the worst situations and the unknowns and training with the unknown gets us there,” said Ty Pearson, a firefighter with the Rochester Fire Department.

RFD says they are very fortunate and grateful for a partner like Mayo to allow them to practice in the building before they tear it down.

RFD will do training for nine days.