RCTC Foundation receives $130K gift to fund scholarships, programs

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) and the RCTC Foundation announced a Rochester couple has donated $130,000 to the RCTC Foundation to fund scholarships and aid academic programs over the next three years.

While choosing to remain anonymous, the couple has shared their reasons for making a gift to RCTC, saying, “We have both benefitted from affordable higher education and are grateful to have RCTC continuing that important work.”

The gift includes $90,000 to create the Mildred Montag Scholarship fund which honors Mildred Montag who championed the Associate Degree Nursing Program to alleviate a critical shortage of nursing following WWII. By creating a program that could be taught in 2-year colleges, her work transformed nursing education.

The Mildred Montag scholarship fund will offer ten $2,500 scholarships for qualifying students enrolled in the Practical Nursing (LPN), LPN Mobility, and Associate Degree (RN) Nursing programs for 2023-2024 academic year. Applicants must be incoming or returning students, enrolled in the Practical Nursing, LPN Mobility, or AD Nursing program with financial need, a 2.0 GPA, and be a resident of Minnesota

This scholarship will be renewable for a second year for students who continue to meet the eligibility requirements.

The gift is specifically intended to help make a college education more accessible and affordable for high-need students, especially those who have traditionally faced barriers to receiving an education such as immigrants, refugees, and single parents. The Mildred Montag Scholarship Fund will offer scholarships in the 2023-2024, 2024-2025, and 2025-2026 academic years.

Beyond the establishment of the Mildred Montag Scholarship fund, these anonymous benefactors have made additional gifts to the College including $25,000 to create a matching gifts fund for nursing scholarships, $10,000 to create the Miranda Fund to benefit theatre programs at RCTC, and $5,000 to support the RCTC HIVE Supply.

Interested students must have applications completed via the online portal by May 15, 2023.

For more information about how to apply, CLICK HERE.