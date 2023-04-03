Pres. Biden to push clean energy, economic agenda in Fridley

**If watching on the ABC 6 News Now App, CLICK HERE**

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to tour a clean energy technology manufacturer in Fridley on Monday as part of his effort to highlight his investment agenda ahead of an expected reelection campaign.

Biden plans to highlight job growth and investments nationwide while pushing clean energy and manufacturing in the U.S. during his visit to engine maker Cummins Inc. The company intends to announce in conjunction with the Democratic president’s visit that it’s investing more than $1 billion in its U.S. engine manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina and New York to update facilities so they can produce low- to zero-carbon engines.

According to the White House, Biden’s economic plan has led to $2.7 billion in federal funding for roughly 182 infrastructure projects across Minnesota, including transportation projects and better access to clean water.

In response to news of Biden’s visit, the Chair of Minnesota’s Republican Party issued the following statement:

“President Biden and the Democrats’ economic and fiscal policies have been a disaster for our state and country. Their wasteful and reckless tax-and-spending sprees have driven inflation over 4%, and real wages are down for almost two years running. The President shouldn’t be traveling the country celebrating. He should apologize for making it harder for families to save for college or retirement, pay the bills, start a business, or even buy the things they need every day like groceries and gas. Minnesotans will see right through it and Republicans will make an aggressive case to hold Biden and the Democrats accountable.” David Hann, the Chairman of Minnesota’s Republican Party

The president regularly highlights the CHIPS Act, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation and a roughly $375 billion climate bill — major legislation that his administration steered into law before Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans.

Now the administration is looking for ways to contrast its agenda and a proposed budget that includes $2.6 trillion in new spending with Republicans’ plans for spending and economic growth. Republicans have rejected Biden’s budget but have yet to unveil a counteroffer to the Democrats’ blueprint, which is built around tax increases on the wealthy and a vision statement of sorts for Biden’s yet-to-be-declared 2024 campaign.

Other members of Biden’s administration are traveling to more than 20 states this week to buttress his message. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, for example, is visiting Connecticut on Monday for a fireside chat at Yale University on the economic agenda. And first lady Jill Biden this week visits Colorado, Michigan, Maine and Vermont to discuss investments in education.